Saturday was #10Mountains10months part 7 – we headed to the Lakes to tackle Great Gable ⛰

It was set to be a long old day for me and Toby as for the walks in the lakes I drive to Sophie’s to car share, Sophie’s is an hour or so drive from my house.

We then had a 2 and a half hour drive with Sophie to get to the start of the walk!!

I left home at half six to set off for Sophie’s and the plan was to start the walk shortly after ten ish.

We arrived at Sophie’s slightly later as my sat nav had a mind of its own and took me all around the houses!

That had a knock on effect on the whole day so we didn’t start the walk until 11 ish!

We had company on this walk, Abby and Harry joined us, Abby had joined Sophie on her Scarfell Walk last year in memory of Rob and had wanted to join us for one of the walks this challenge!

It was lovely having extra people with us – as we have found with previous walks, people seem more inclined to talk to you about it if there are more of us!

Harry was an absolute trooper! Him and Toby (the two with the smallest legs) were absolute stars and did so well with this climb!

Great Gable was a tough walk for Toby as a lot of the route is loose rocks and boulders which he finds difficult to negotiate, he as always reverted to mountain goat Toby and other than hurting his foot (which is why he is backpack-less on the photos from the descent) and being carried down one short section he wasn’t phased at all!

This walk we didn’t actually plan a route as such, we did some research about the route and looked online for some alternative routes and information but we wanted to start from Wasdale and the routes we found didn’t really allow that.

We spoke to a very nice farmer when we arrived and he told and showed us one of the routes up, which was the path we chose to follow.

The weather was against us for this walk – it made a change from all the warm weather we have been having.

When we arrived it was quite chilly and most of the climb we were walking inside a cloud! I had checked the weather forecast and knew it was set to be foggy, so wasn’t expecting the views to be seen by us!

It made it quite difficult to negotiate the descent as the path isn’t very clear towards the top as you are just walking amongst boulders and cairns – there are several cairns so even if we wandered away from the path we did manage to find our way down without getting too lost!!

The fog and cloud lifted on the descent so we were rewarded with some beautiful views towards the end of the day!

We got to talk to a few people about why we are doing what we are doing and chat to them about our challenge so far, a few were interested in the walks we had done and what we had left on our list of climbs!

This was an emotional walk for me as we did this walk the day after what would have been my brother’s birthday, this time last year Toby and I walked the Yorkshire Three Peaks with my mum and dad in memory of Phil, so I had been thinking about him more than usual over the past week.

We are already planning next years challenge – we’re still in the ideas stage at the moment but we’ll be sure to think of something exciting to keep us busy next year!

Once again thank you for all the support throughout our challenge and for the help raising awareness for these two amazing charities 😍

Being silent isn’t being strong – it’s time we talked about it.

Be someone’s shoulder to cry on – make yourself available to friends and family and ask them how they’re feeling.

❤️

Advertisements