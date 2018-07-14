If you go down to the Woods today 🌲🌲

We didn’t do a blog last week as we didn’t have the best week (stresses of adult life sadly) and we didn’t really get out for much of an adventure – I got up early doors last Saturday to take Toby for a mini adventure to Alderley Edge for him to have some one on one time.

He had a whale of a time and it was a good start to the weekend!

We didn’t get up to much else other than a late evening walk with both boys and a trip to the pet shop to stock up on goodies and to weigh the boys;

Toby is 8.7kg

Amos the tank is 18.4kg 😂😍

We had another less than exciting week (again adult life saga getting in the way of fun time adventures!) we got a few little adventures in but the weather has also not helped us getting out for adventures as it has just been too blinking hot for the boys!

They’ve had lots of pool time in the garden and have been enjoying early morning walks and late night strolls to avoid the heat as much as possible.

We ventured to Spud Wood on Wednesday evening for a little adventure which was lovely and somewhere different for the boys to explore! It was a really peaceful walk too which me and the boys really enjoyed!

We woke up to rain on Friday morning which was bliss! The boys had a delightful morning sniffari on Friday enjoying all the fresh smells in the wet grass 😍

This weekend I wanted to make sure the boys got to go to somewhere fun – so we headed to Llandegla Forrest.

I knew Llandegla would be a challenge for Amos as he gets confused by the noises that bikes make – but from memory the bike and walkers paths don’t cross all that often!

Amos struggled a little to begin with as every time he heard a bike he woofed, he’s making progress though as once it had gone past us he stopped woofing and carried on sniffing 😍

Towards the end of the walk he was doing a throaty noise rather than full on barking so he’s improving constantly!

It’s a slow old slog with Amos, he has some great days and some terrible days and sometimes things that he’s been fine with (noises wise) can completely freak him the next day!

It’s all a learning curve – but no one can say he is having a boring life – he’s getting to adventure and explore with his pal Toby and is enjoying all the new experiences!

Hopefully this week will be better all around (for adventures and the pain in the bum adulting I need to do)

Hope you have all had a much more fun filled few weeks!

Thanks for reading!

